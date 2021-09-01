Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.98. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.55.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

