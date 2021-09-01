Morgan Stanley Buys 89,317 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 132.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720 over the last 90 days. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

RNA stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $860.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.52. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. On average, analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.