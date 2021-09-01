Morgan Stanley Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,042 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 355,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 70.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 174.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,197 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE MTX opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

