Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $38,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.75. 311,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,150,686. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $191.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

