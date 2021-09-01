Morgan Stanley Raises AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $141.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $122.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.36.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

