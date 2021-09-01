Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39.

