Morgan Stanley Sells 44,831 Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of MorphoSys worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $963,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter worth about $3,064,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 51.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 45.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter worth about $362,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Commerzbank downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

NASDAQ MOR opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07. MorphoSys AG has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

