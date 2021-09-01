Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 924,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 321,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.04. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZIOP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

