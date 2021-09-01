Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.17 and last traded at C$6.22. 37,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 78,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

MRT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$410.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

