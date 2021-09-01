MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $14.47

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.47, but opened at $14.03. MorphoSys shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 580 shares.

MOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. Research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.