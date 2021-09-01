Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 29th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

MSI traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.15. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $149.81 and a twelve month high of $244.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

