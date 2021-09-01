Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Mplx were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $3,154,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 233,680 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth $1,523,000. Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 400,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,987. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.91. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

