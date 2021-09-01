Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.64. 532,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,616. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

