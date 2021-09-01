Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.55

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.55 and last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31.
In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.
About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
