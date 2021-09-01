Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Mueller Industries has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mueller Industries to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

NYSE:MLI opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mueller Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Mueller Industries worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.