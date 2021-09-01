MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 161,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

