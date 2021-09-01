MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $3.33 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 160.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,505 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 770.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 386,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 739,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after acquiring an additional 569,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 940,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 142,682 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 618,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

