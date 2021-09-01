MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,588 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NVS opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.43. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

