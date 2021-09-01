MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 553 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC stock opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

