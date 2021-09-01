MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 863 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

