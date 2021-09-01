Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $16.98 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $16,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,039,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,884 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

BA stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.12. 7,137,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,515,492. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.75. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.