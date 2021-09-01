Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $18.46 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.95. 8,109,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,750,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.57. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

