Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $22.84 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 96,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,270,000 after acquiring an additional 69,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $456.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,860. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.39. The company has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

