Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $28.32 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 9.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie by 16.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 8.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 112,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.27. 50,723,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,915. The company has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

