Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,767,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.0% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $207,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,502,532 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75.

