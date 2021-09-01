Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona Sells 21,000 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $505,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $60,399.75.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,976,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after buying an additional 140,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after buying an additional 2,109,302 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after buying an additional 102,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

