Nano (NANO) Market Capitalization Achieves $891.84 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Nano has a market capitalization of $891.84 million and approximately $53.67 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $6.69 or 0.00013798 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,507.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.52 or 0.07781253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.22 or 0.01336325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00372320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00139486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.92 or 0.00618291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.67 or 0.00380709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.64 or 0.00351770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

