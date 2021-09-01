Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $524,275.20 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $524,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jonathan Sheena sold 13,539 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $1,639,843.68.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64.

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,547 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $671,187.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $166,292.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 201 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $23,631.57.

On Friday, June 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $187,127.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $1,180,070.40.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $106,088.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.82. 537,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,398. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $127.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.91 and a 200 day moving average of $106.41. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,283,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Natera by 1,880.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Natera by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after buying an additional 691,703 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after purchasing an additional 556,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Natera by 49.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

