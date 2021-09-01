Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Short Interest Update

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 191,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB remained flat at $$1.64 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,766. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $49.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.92% and a negative net margin of 1,303.10%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

