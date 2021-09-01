Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Anaplan stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Anaplan by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

