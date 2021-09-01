Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Update

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the July 29th total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, Director Tom Gwydir purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,276.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,295 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPH. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nephros in the second quarter valued at $6,358,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Nephros by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,631,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nephros by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nephros in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nephros by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Nephros in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:NEPH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. 1,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,675. Nephros has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

