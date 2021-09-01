NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.46 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $34.58 earnings per share. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NTES opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. NetEase has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

