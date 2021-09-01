NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Issues Earnings Results

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $34.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average is $106.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC reduced their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA dropped their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

