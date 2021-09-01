Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $567.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

