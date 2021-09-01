Neutrino USD (USDN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.46 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $484.76 million and $8.46 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 488,528,614 coins and its circulating supply is 488,528,032 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

