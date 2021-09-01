New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the July 29th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York City REIT by 3,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 433,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 1,266.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 285,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $906,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in New York City REIT by 42.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYC traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. 20,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,923. New York City REIT has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $124.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.91%.

NYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

