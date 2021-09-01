New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 75,763 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,061 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,763 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,411 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

