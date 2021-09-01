New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 35,888 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Aramark worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

