New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 7,720 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bunge were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 30.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

