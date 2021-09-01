New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.10 Million Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Athene worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
ATH opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10.
In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,928.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,174 shares of company stock worth $984,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
ATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.98.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
