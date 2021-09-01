New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.10 Million Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Athene worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

ATH opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,928.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,174 shares of company stock worth $984,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.98.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

