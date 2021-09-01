New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,901 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,498 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

