New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 181,238 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,238 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.72% of Alphatec worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth $698,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Alphatec by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 32,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312 and sold 31,965 shares worth $487,144. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

