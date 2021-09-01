New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,387,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after acquiring an additional 144,584 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,395,000 after acquiring an additional 268,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,520 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDK. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

