NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Get NexImmune alerts:

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $318.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. NexImmune has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexImmune will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in NexImmune during the first quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune in the second quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexImmune (NEXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.