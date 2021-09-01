NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives $80.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $85.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,860,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.34. The company has a market cap of $167.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

