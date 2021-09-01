NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

NEE stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 135,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

