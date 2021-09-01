NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Gap Up to $14.65

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $15.66. NextGen Healthcare shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 352 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

