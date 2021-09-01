NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Gap Up to $14.65

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $15.66. NextGen Healthcare shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 352 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.
In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.
About NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)
NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.
