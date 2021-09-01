NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after buying an additional 105,856 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.56. 4,702,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,573. The firm has a market cap of $260.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

