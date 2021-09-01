Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $85,756,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,827,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of NIO by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,986,000 after buying an additional 1,555,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,361,000 after purchasing an additional 897,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

NIO traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $39.08. 56,615,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,320,063. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NIO. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.96.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

