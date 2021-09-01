Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,151,500 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the July 29th total of 835,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,757.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NISTF opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. Nippon Steel has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

